Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 381.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

