Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,713,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

