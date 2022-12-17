Sumit Singh Sells 77,517 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %
CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
