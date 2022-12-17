Sumit Singh Sells 77,517 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %

CHWY opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.