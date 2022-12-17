Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $26,582.19 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,605,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

