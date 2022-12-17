Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

Sunrun stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,613,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

