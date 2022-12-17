Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Boosted by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,122 shares of company stock worth $6,859,543. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

