Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 49695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
