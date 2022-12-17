SwissBorg Price Tops $0.21 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $214.47 million and $355,604.53 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

