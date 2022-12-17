Syscoin Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $69.70 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,676.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00609716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00274962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044213 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 694,904,173 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

