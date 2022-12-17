TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 11,572 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.