TAP Consulting LLC Buys 717 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

