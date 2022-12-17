TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 19,319 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.