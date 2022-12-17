TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 330,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.