TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $109.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

