TAP Consulting LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,292,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 414,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,236.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

