TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,029 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.83 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

