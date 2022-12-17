TAP Consulting LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

