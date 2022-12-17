Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,390.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.