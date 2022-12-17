Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,390.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TARS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.