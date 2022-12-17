Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.74. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 235,435 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$501.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

