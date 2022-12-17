Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Life Sciences Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

