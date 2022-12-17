Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.00

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $14.62. Telenet Group shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.