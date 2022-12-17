Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Telesis Bio Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Telesis Bio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 206,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Telesis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 251.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.65%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telesis Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesis Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telesis Bio by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Telesis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

