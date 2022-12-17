Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Terex by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

