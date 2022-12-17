Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $116.10 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $857.12 million and approximately $116.10 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007946 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025973 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007687 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,666,550,846 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,067,727,165 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
