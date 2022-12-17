TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $208.82 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $208.82 million and $14.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071178 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052336 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008294 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021901 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,155,460 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,397,882 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
