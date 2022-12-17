TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Tops $19.26 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $206.76 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070655 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00051723 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008268 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020927 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000214 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,240,915 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,490,063 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.