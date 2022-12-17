Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Down 3.9%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Thalassa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million and a P/E ratio of 111.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.91.

Thalassa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.