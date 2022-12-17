The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

