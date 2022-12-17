The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 696,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

