The Debt Box Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $14.03 or 0.00083933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.81 or 0.05279976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00486419 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,818.79 or 0.28820575 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

