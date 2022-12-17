The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

