The First of Long Island Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $414.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

