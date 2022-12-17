The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GRX remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.