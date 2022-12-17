The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.64.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

