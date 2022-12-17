The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

