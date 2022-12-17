The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $1,126,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

