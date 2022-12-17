The New York Times Company (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 19th

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $32.43 on Friday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $821,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 44.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

