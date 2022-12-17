The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $240.47 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

