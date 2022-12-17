The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.81 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

