The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.81 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

