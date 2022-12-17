The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.81 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.