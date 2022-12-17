The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

