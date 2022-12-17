Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $215.03 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $215.03 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070757 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052115 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001148 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008212 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021811 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.