Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.00 million-$309.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.51 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.91 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

