Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

