Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

