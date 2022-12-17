Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.05. 4,051,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

