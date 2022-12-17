Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $43,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $252.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

