Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,669 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.0 %

Liberty Latin America Profile

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 2,339,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.