Tnf LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

