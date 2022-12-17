Tnf LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.